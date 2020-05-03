|
Thomas P. Cox, Jr., age 78, of Erie, Pa., passed away surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on May 18, 1941, the son of the late Thomas P. And Rose E. (Dinges) Cox, Sr.
Tom graduated in 1959 from Cathedral Preparatory School and afterwards attended the Erie Business School. Tom worked as an accountant for Marine Bank, Security Peoples Bank, Newco Electric, and Hamot Medical Center. He was also the manager of Holy Rosary Bingo and St. Peter and Paul's Bingo. Tom was a member of several clubs including the Erie Maennerchor Club, Shriner Club, Seibenburger Club, and East Erie Turners. He enjoyed bowling at East Erie Turners, gambling, gardening, watching the Steelers, polkas, cooking, and celebrating St. Patrick's Day. He was also a huge Erie Youth Hockey fan and loved supporting all of his children and grandchildren's sports teams. Above all, he loved spending time with his family. Tom's smile and warm personality will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Theobald Cox, his children, Thomas (Rosanne) Cox, Laurie (William) Snider, Michael Cox, and Gregory (Christine) Cox, nine grandchildren, Chelsea, Colton, Hunter, Billy, Allison, Brett, Erin, Hayden, Eric and his mother Laura, his sisters, Patricia DiAngi and Judith Zaffino, and his in-laws, Renee Kloecker and William Theobald. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private Funeral Mass was held at Holy Rosary Church. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare.
