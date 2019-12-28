|
|
Thomas P. Flanders, age 66, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, following a brief illness. Tom was born in Erie on October 14, 1953, son of the late Arlene G. (Snider) Flanders.
Tom was a 1972 graduate of Iroquois High School and Erie County Vo-Tech. He was currently employed by TechnipFMC and was recently recognized for his 45 years of service. Tom was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time at Family Affair Campground with his family and friends. Along with his wife and best friend, June, he loved to visit flea markets and travel; especially embarking on cruises. Those who knew and loved Tom as the man who could do everything and helped everyone, will long remember his favorite phrase: "I'm not qualified".
In addition to his mother, Tom was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Flanders.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, June E. (Newby) Flanders, whom he married on June 7, 1975; three children he dearly loved: Jenifer Adamaszek (Steve), Timothy and Christopher Flanders; two brothers, George Flanders (Barb) and Clarence "Skip" Flanders; eight grandchildren whom he thought the world of: Paul Adamaszek (Adrianna), Ryan Adamaszek (Maria), Michael Newby, Zachary Morales, Sara Adamaszek, Lyxi Adamaszek, Raylee Flanders and Daniel Flanders; three great-grandchildren that were his pride and joy: Sofia and Avery Newby and Taylor Adamaszek; three nieces, two nephews, as well as a valued extended family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 3:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 28, 2019