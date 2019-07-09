|
Thomas P. Kitchen, age 44, of North East, died on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born to Gloria (Mose) Kitchen and the late Willis "Fred" Kitchen.
Tom graduated Greensburg Salem High School, and obtained a B.S. in Special Education and an M.S. in Special Education from Mercyhurst University. He was currently employed as an associate professor of Special Education and Behavior Analysis by Mercyhurst University. Tom worked tirelessly throughout his professional career to support individuals with autism in living their most fulfilled lives through behavior analysis, and positively impacted many families, professionals, and individuals with his knowledge and expertise. Tom enjoyed photography, hockey and playing and producing music. He played in several bands in Erie, including his most recent project, The Division Street Machine.
He is survived by his wife Sara Kitchen of North East, whom he married on November 24, 2010; children, Oliver, Lucy, and Addie; a twin sister, Amelia Berardi (Michael) of Wellsville, N.Y.; a brother, Todd Kitchen (Lisa) of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; nieces, Lily and Analiese; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will be announced at a later date by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 9, 2019