Thomas P. Loftus, 59, of Edinboro, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on Monday, August 3, 2020.
He was born on September 13, 1960, in Erie, a son of Thomas and Kathleen (Sanner) Loftus of Erie.
Tom graduated from Iroquois High School in 1979, and later married his high school sweetheart Sally Anne (Shallenberger) Loftus on January 25, 1980.
He retired from Erie County Prison after 20 years and later served as a constable.
Tom was an avid hunter and political enthusiast, but what he adored most were his five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Tom is survived by his son, Kevin T. Loftus (Sarah); his daughters, AnneMarie R. Marsh (Rev. Lamech) and Maureen L. Roth (Christopher); a brother, James Loftus; a sister, Linda Loftus; his grandchildren, Nora and Noah Marsh, Caden and Makayla Roth, and Harper Loftus; also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girard Alliance Church, 229 Rice Ave., Girard, PA 16417, where Tom was a member of the congregation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
