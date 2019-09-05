|
|
Our beloved brother, Thomas P. Martin, of Corrales, N.M., and formerly of Chicago, Ill. and Erie, Pa., passed away at his home, on August 17th.
He was a 1966 graduate of Erie Cathedral Prep, and served as a U.S. Army Captain, in Da Nang, during the Vietnam conflict. Upon completion of his tenure in the service, he entered the banking industry in Chicago, while attending Northwestern University. After several years as V.P. of Corp. Lending with the former Harris Bank and First Chicago Bank, he joined Hondo, Inc., one of the (then) largest privately-owned Coca Cola franchises in the USA, as Exec VP and CFO, retiring in 2001.
He is survived by two brothers, John M. Martin (Tampa, Fla.) and Brian E. Martin (Erie, Pa.), and three sisters Patricia J. Martin (Pompano Beach, Fla.), Mary E. Rizzo (Mentor, Ohio), and Anita M. Martin (Cleveland, Ohio). In addition, he is also survived by three children, Erin Acimovic (Los Angeles, Calif.), Erin Lee Williams (Varese, Italy), and Ryan P. Martin (Albuquerque, N.M.) and seven grandchildren, Johnny Cordova, James and Sean Martin, Maddie, Oscar and Jeremiah Williams and Isabel Acimovic.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
If you wish to honor Tom's memory, donations may be made to the John A & Dorothy S Martin Scholarship Fund, an endowment that Tom established in the mid 1990s to honor our parents. Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to The John A & Dorothy S Martin Scholarship Fund, c/o Cathedral Prep, 225 West 9th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 5, 2019