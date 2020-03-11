|
Thomas Paul Kelly, age 76, of Ripley, New York, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Absolut Care of Westfield. He was born on July 17, 1943, in Kenmore, New York, outside of Buffalo, the son of the late Earl and Margaret (Umhaurer) Kelly.
Tom was formerly employed by the Buffalo Police Department as a police officer until his retirement in 1972. After retirement, Tom, his wife, and children moved permanently to the Ripley community where he wore several volunteer hats. He was a Boy Scout leader for more than 40 years. Throughout his scouting career, he received many scouting awards, including the Silver Beaver Award in 1998. Tom designed and built a shotgun, rifle, and archery range at Camp Merz so scouts could learn gun safety and the art of shooting at summer camps. He was an active member of the NRA and acquired numerous titles within the organization. Tom formerly served as chairman of Friends of the NRA for 20 years, Training Counselor and Master Training Counselor, and Technical Support Team Trainer throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York States. He was always civic minded and volunteered numerous hours in the Ripley community. Tom served on the Ripley Tax Board of Review, past president of the Ripley Rod & Gun Club, chairman of the Republican Party, and was involved with the Ripley Food Pantry. He was a member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church in Westfield. Tom enjoyed carpentry, teaching, and volunteering. He will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia Wolverton, Margerite Sly, and Dorothy Wolf; and brothers, Earl "Buddy" Kelly Jr., John Kelly, and James Kelly.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth "Candy" (Thornton) Kelly; sons, Christopher Earl Kelly (Juanita) of North East and Shawn Patrick Kelly (Kellie) of North Carolina; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Kelly (Walter) of Lakeview, N.Y.; brothers, William Kelly of Avon, N.Y. and Edwin Kelly (Shelia) of Hamburg, N.Y.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorials Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 15 Union Street, Westfield, New York, on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Ripley Community Council Food Pantry, 12 North State Street, Ripley, NY, 14775. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
