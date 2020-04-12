Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
More Obituaries for Thomas Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Graham


1929 - 2020
Thomas R. Graham Obituary
Thomas R. Graham, 90, formerly of Greene Township, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Meadville on April 18, 1929 a son of the late Rodney and Gertrude Bender Graham.

Thomas graduated from Meadville High School and Meadville Vocational School. He served in the United States Navy Reserves and worked at Shade's Heating for 22 years. Most recently he worked as superintendent at Custom Sheet Metal before retirement in 1990. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and a former, active, member of the Kuhl Hose Company. He belonged to the Santa's Helpers for 15 years and enjoyed woodworking, golfing, and the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Laura White Graham; one son in infancy, Patrick Graham; and three brothers, John, James, and Paul Graham.

Survivors include one daughter, Debra Graham of Wellington, Fla.; three sons, Lawrence Graham and his wife, Janice, of Edinboro, James Graham and his wife, Kimberly, of Erie, and Mark Graham and his wife, Sandra, of Waterford; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, 16506.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
