Thomas R. Schultz
Thomas R. Schultz, age 55, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness. Tom was born in Erie, on April 25, 1965, son of the late John E. and Theresa A. (Klemm) Schultz.

Tom was a 1983 graduate of the former Academy High School. He went on to study at Triangle Institute of Technology; having earned an Associate Degree in Specialized Mechanical Drafting and Design in 1985. He was employed by Johnson Controls for 11 years and The Plastek Group for 22 years. Tom was an avid sports enthusiast and had an amazing capacity for all trivia related to sports.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Aaron M. Schultz, who passed away in 2017.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 30 years, Kristine M. (Repko) Schultz; one son, Ian A. Schultz; two sisters, Suzanne Schultz and Constance Haefner (John); one brother, Richard Schultz (Gail); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to the family via the Thomas Schultz Funeral fundraiser at www.GoFundMe.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
