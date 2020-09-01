1/1
Thomas R. Shearer III
Thomas R. Shearer III, formerly of Girard, Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Wendy Shearer of Girard, Pa.; his brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Jesi Connick of Monongahela, Pa.; his niece and nephew, April and Taylor Connick; his grandparents; Bob and Shirley Erickson of Fremont, Neb.; and his aunts and uncles Sally Staschke, Wes Burch, and family; Holly (Gary) Cieslak and family; Karen (Bob) Hudec and family, Doug and Sue Kuhrts; Tracy (Harry) Meyner and family; and Robert (Ellen) Shearer and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Shearer; and honorary grandparents Bob and Jean Leech.

Thomas was a proud nerd, collecting comics since childhood. He loved Star Wars, G.I. Joe and Marvel. He loved his numerous pets throughout his life, and never hesitated to help anyone that needed it. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, dry sense of humor and carrying on the family tradition of searching various sales for hidden treasures.

Arrangements have been made by Ball Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh. In lieu of a service or flowers, those seeking to honor his memory are asked to donate to the Humane Society, an animal rescue of their choice, or to buy some comic books for a child.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
