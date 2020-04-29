|
|
Thomas R. Straub passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 26th, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born on April 5th, 1940 and was a lifelong resident of Erie.
He graduated from Academy High School and served in the United States Navy. He was a longtime Erie County Tax Assessor. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. He especially loved hunting, fishing and boating. He was a member and cook for the Erie Cursillo Movement for more than 20 years. Tom will be remembered for his incredible cooking skills. He was also a proud member of the Erie Times Newsies.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Metz Straub, his father Albert J. Straub and his brother Albert F. Straub.
Tom is survived by his three daughters Kelly Titus (Randy) and Kerry Sebastian (Len) of Erie, and Kim Lipinski (Don) of Lake Worth, Fla. He was also the proud grandfather of Richard and Nicholas Lipinski, Colton Titus and Hannah, Katie and Nora Sebastian. He is also survived by his sister Carol Dawley (Dennis).
Private funeral services were handled by the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Donations can be made to S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020