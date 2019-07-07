|
|
Thomas R. Thompson, 69, of Albion, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, February 5, 1950, a son of the late Lyle R. and Donna (Cox) Thompson.
Tom graduated from Northwestern High School in 1968. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Ft. Campbell, Ky. He later went on to serve in Germany as an MP at Kaiserslautern Army Base. There he served with the 59th Ordinance Brigade, 558th Military Police Company and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home and worked at PHB Inc. Die Cast in Fairview for 39 years, retiring as Foreman in 2012.
Tom was a longtime member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 where he is known for his humor. Here he continued to enjoy his lifelong talent and passion for music by singing along to karaoke and listening to music with friends and fellow veterans. Tom loved riding his "Victory" motorcycle, fishing, boating, NASCAR and the Steelers. Tom loved many things in life; however, watching his grandchildren at all of their sporting events was always a highlight for him.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Linda Teed Kennedy (Tom).
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Patricia F. (Teed) Thompson, whom he married September 5, 1970, in Albion; three daughters, Christina F. Fairbanks (Cory), Marcia L. Lowe (Chris), Tricia J. Smith (Shawn); a sister, Deborah McCleod; a brother, David Thompson (Martha); his beloved grandchildren, Donald A. Weaver, Jessica F. Mihalak, Colt R. Fairbanks, Ian C. Lowe, Zachery R. Lowe, Madelyn R. Smith, Shyloh R. Smith and Sammy P. Smith, Mother-in-law, Mary Teed (Harold), Aunt, Rose Teed (Gerald), also several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard on Tuesday (July 9) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend services there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jim Kennelly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Girard American Legion Post #494, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417 or to 1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019