Thomas S. Osiecki, age 79, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born on February 12, 1941 in Erie, Pa., son of the late Stanley and Pearl (Grzegorzewski) Osiecki.
Tom was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, class of 1958 and Gannon College, class of '63, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation from Gannon, he started his employment at Erie Technical Products and after leaving Erie Tech, he started the Glenwood Corporation, a company specializing in safety and security. He was involved in his business and became self-taught in bookkeeping and accounting.
He started the "Business Fitness Group" and helped small businesspeople educate themselves on running and managing their businesses and taught business management classes for Union Bank.
He also self-taught himself the computer program, Lotus 123. He used this to start "Lotus Symphony Application and Development", a company that specialized in developing programs to help small businesses manage their individual needs.
Around 1992, he joined Car Care II as a business consultant and eventually moved over to accounting and office manager. He worked at Car Care II until most recently.
In recent years, he became incredibly involved in local politics. He fought for the preservation of the Millcreek Senior Citizen Center. He eventually started a watch dog organization called "Concerned Citizens of Millcreek", dedicated to making sure the citizens of Millcreek Township had a voice in local government decisions.
He was in the process of writing a book which was to be published by Hillsdale College.
For the last 12 years, he fought vigorously with numerous health issues, from two types of cancer, heart conditions, and numerous other problems, as well as being a dialysis patient for 13 years. He had spinal stenosis, which eventually confined him to a wheelchair.
He believed very strongly in the power of the mind and positive thinking. He would say, "where the mind goes, the body will follow" and used these thoughts to remain amazingly positive throughout all of his health issues to set an example for all of us to live by.
Tom's hobbies included a strong passion for golf, Fox News, playing honky-tonk piano, self-taught by ear, backyard barbeques and great debates with family, friends and business contacts.
His life and death can be best described by his favorite song by Frank Sinatra, "I Did It My Way" and for anyone who knew Tom, "He Certainly Did".
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Falzone.
He is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Graham) Osiecki; son, Robert "Bob" Osiecki and his wife Dori of Erie; brother-in-law, James Graham of Erie; sister-in-law, Evelyn Matlock of Erie; step-grandchildren, Steve Bearance and his wife Summer of Kentucky, Tanya Brogdon and her fiancé Mike of Kentucky, and Mike Talarico of Erie; as well as his great-grandchildren, Elise, Anna Leigh, Alsin, Garrett and Jack.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
