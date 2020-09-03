Thomas Sansom, age 67, of Erie, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born March 17, 1953, to the late Alfred and Minnie Dase Sansom, in Heidelberg, Mississippi.
Thomas was an operator at Hammermill Paper Industries for over 30 years, he was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church in Erie. He loved working in his yard, fishing, detailing his car, western films, and was always a sharp dressed man.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Sansom, and children, Terrence Sansom, Sarah Sansom, Jamal Jones, Thomas Sansom II, all of Erie, and Shawnna Johnson, of Atlanta, Ga. Thomas is further survived by 15 grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren, and his siblings, Dorothy Cooley (Steve), Melvin Sansom (Stella), Marshall Sansom, and Doris Walker (Levi). Thomas is survived by three sisters-in-law, Edna Sansom, Rudenia Sansom, and Dilcy Sansom, and many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred, George, William, and Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508
Friends are invited to call on the family on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, 4103 Washington Ave., Erie, PA 16509, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. with masks and Covid-19 precautions. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
