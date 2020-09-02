Thomas Stephen Weis, 92, of North East, Pa., went home to be with his Lord on August 30, 2020. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Polish immigrants, Stephen and Cecilia (Neski) Weis.
Mr. Weis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a beloved Boy Scout leader and church volunteer who spent thirty-six years with US Steel. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Rita, moved to Townville, Pa., where they built a home on forty-five acres. He attended Lyona Bible Church and was active in the Townville Fire/EMS, serving as an ambulance driver and later as president. Mr. Weis was known to all as a kind, generous, humble man whose eyes lit up when meeting others. He genuinely loved his fellow man.
Mr. Weis was preceded in death by Rita, his beloved wife of forty years, and grandson Matthew Weis.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, his children Timothy Weis (Trish), Catherine Reardon (Bill), and Thomas Weis, Jr., stepsons Joe, Jason and Jeff Bradley, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11-12 at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335. Graveside service will follow at the Lyons Valley Cemetery with Pastor Michael Frazier, officiating.
