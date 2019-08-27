|
|
Thomas Steven Fletcher, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie on October 17, 1967 a daughter of Katie Cooper Chrispen and the late Thomas Merle Fletcher.
He worked as an auto mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his daughter Aleasha, fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and hanging out with his friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, David R. Chrispen, his grandparents, June and Joseph Cooper and Merle and Maryellen Fletcher and his aunts, Deanna and Maryellen and Shirley and Marie.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Aleasha Fletcher, two brothers, David Chrispen and Russell (Rhonda) Chrispen, two sisters, Tess (Dean) Richardson and Linda (Scott) Evans and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service at 8:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home to help pay for funeral expenses.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019