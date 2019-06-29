|
Thomas "Tim" J. Krineski, 81, of Erie, passed away on June 26, 2019 at UPMC Hamot after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie on April 28, 1938 to the late Thomas T. and Kathryn Petroff Krineski.
Tim retired as a coil assembler from General Electric company in 1993 after more than 30 years of service, and he also served in the US Navy during peacetime. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, member of the Fulton Athletic Club, Slovak National Club, American Legion Post 571, and VFW Post 470. Tim also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing in his spare time.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Irene Pietrasiewicz Krineski of Erie, two sons John J. Krineski (Denine Zill) of Harborcreek, and Christopher T. Krineski (Caroline) of Metamora, Ind., daughter Anne Joyce (James) of Morristown, N.J., brother Gregory Krineski, sister Patricia Wojtecki (William) of New Port Richey, Fla., four grandchildren Ashley Krineski, Lara Joyce, James Joyce, and Justin Joyce, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William Krineski.
Relatives and friends may call at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Prayers will be at the funeral home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to s Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019