Montgomery County Police Officer, Thomas "T.J." Bomba, age 38, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
T.J. was born in Erie, Pa. and grew up in Cambridge Springs, Pa. He attended Cambridge Springs High School and earned an Associate's degree in criminal justice at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He had a black belt in Tagei Jutsu karate. T.J. worked at Loomis Fargo armored car company until he began his 13-year career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 2006. In 2007, T.J. received the Silver Medal of Valor.
He married his college sweetheart, Angela Tripp, in 2005. T.J. was a loving father of Tommy Bomba (age 11) and Jake Bomba (age 5). In 2009, T.J. survived a life-threatening infection, and, after a lengthy recovery process, ultimately returned to full duty. T.J. enjoyed Steelers football, golf, poker, cooking, spending time with friends and family, and serving as Tommy's Cub Scout leader. He was well known for his quick wit and larger than life sense of humor.
T.J. is survived by his wife, Angela Tripp Bomba and two children, Tommy Bomba and Jake Bomba of Damascus, Md., parents, Thomas and Carol Bomba of Hanover, Pa., sister, Alison Bomba and brother-in-law, Tate Safford of Frederick, Md., parents-in-law, Paul and Mitzi Tripp of Tioga, Pa., brothers-in-law, Carl and Richard Tripp of Mansfield, Pa., several aunts, uncles, and cousins, many lifelong friends, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue from the Montgomery County Police Department.
Services will be held at Covenant Life Church, 7501 Muncaster Mill Rd., Gaithersburg, Md., on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Zetts officiating. A reception will follow immediately after services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bomba family by mailing checks to 18512 Office Park Dr., Montgomery Village, Maryland 20886. Please make checks payable to MCLEORF (Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officer Relief Fund). Please add Officer Bomba to the memo line. Donations are tax free. Please note this is a controlled fund specifically for the Bomba family, https://www.foplodge35.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019