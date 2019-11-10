|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Plyler, of Erie, was born on October 20, 1977 and passed away on October 28, 2019.
He is survived by father Thomas Wolff, daughter Emily Beerbower, brother Mr. and Mrs. Bob Plyler, sisters Wanda and Andrea Plyler, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Deborah Plyler.
Services will be hosted November 19, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Rumors Lounge, 602 E. 24th St.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019