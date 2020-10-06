1937-2020
Tom Chido was born in Warren Hospital on January 1, 1937, the first baby born in Warren County that year. He passed peacefully, at home, in the early hours of October 4, 2020, in the loving care of his companion, Gloria Kawski.
After graduating from Academy High School in 1955, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving for four years as a Crypto operator, and attaining the rank of Senior Airman. He was last stationed on a glacier in the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska during the Cold War.
After the service, Tom joined the family business, working with this father, and then with his son, to make Chido's Dry Cleaners a staple in downtown Erie. Tom was always committed to the sustainability of the business and played an active role in the local dry cleaning association and in the community in which he lived and worked.
He joined the Erie chapter of the Jaycees, running through all the board chairs and heading many of the various committees, until he became President. For his service, Tom was honored with the Jaycee International Senator award. He was also an active member of the Erie Drug Council, Downtown Now, the Erie Parking Authority and the Erie Times Old Newsies, of which he also served as President. He was appointed by then-Governor Robert Casey to serve on his Small Business Advisory Board in Harrisburg.
Tom was a member of the East Erie Turners, Erie Mannerchor Club, Lake Shore Country Club, Vista Royale Golf Course, Indian River Country Club, Probus and Downtown YMCA. He enjoyed handball, racquetball, tennis, and especially golf. He proudly achieved a hole-in-one in 2016.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. Chido, Sr. and Elizabeth "Belle" (Taylor) Chido.
Tom is survived by his son Thomas (Ann) and daughter Diane (Matthew) and four grandchildren Margaret, Stephanie, and Catherine Chido and Zachary Fisher. Tom also leaves behind Gloria, his devoted partner of 27 years, and her daughter Hope Davis (Adam) and family. Tom is also survived by his former wife Joyce Chido.
The family wishes to thank Mary, Michelle, and Janice of Heartland Hospice, and Kaine of Senior Helpers for their exceptional and unwavering care of Tom during his last weeks of struggle with vascular dementia.
Calling hours will be held at St. Jude Church, 2801 West 6th St., Erie, on Friday, October 9th from 4-6 p.m., followed by a Catholic mass celebrating Tom's life. The service will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. at www.stjudeapos.org
. Private burial will be at a later date. Remembrances, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 719 Indiana Drive Erie, PA 16505, or to Senior Helpers, 3104 State Street, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
