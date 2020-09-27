1/1
Thomas W. McGranor
1947 - 2020
Thomas W. McGranor, 72, known to many as Big Tom, of McKean, Pa., passed peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pittsburgh's UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born in Brookville, Pa., on November 18 1947, the youngest son of the late John and Martha (Fuller) McGranor.

A 1965 graduate of Erie's Strong Vincent High School, Tom retired after 28 years in the maintenance department of the Millcreek Township School district. Before that he worked many years with his brother at Glenn's Auto Service.

An avid hunter, he spent many hours in the woods of Knoxdale, Pa., with his brothers, and more recently in Spartansburg, Pa., with his son and their friends Steve and Wally (and their families).

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Betty and brothers John, Robert, Paul, Russ, Ken, Glenn, Roy and Harry, and by his oldest daughter Mellissa.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Denise (Storoz), His son Tom Jr., his daughter Shelly (Karen) and the "Light of his Life' granddaughter Amber all of Erie, brothers Howard (Jerry), Jim (Pat), several sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At Tom's request, there will be no viewing or memorials.

Memorials may be directed to the family through the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.daviscremationservices.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
We will always have fond memories of Tom at the Ushers club and his friendly conversations. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Mooneys
Friend
