Thomas W. Ulrich, age 71, of Harborcreek Township (and formerly North East), passed away peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Tom's passing followed a brave battle with ALS. He was born in Erie, on May 18, 1948, son of the late Wilbur and Marian (Meyer) Ulrich.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of the former Academy High School. He went on to earn an associate degree from the former Erie Business Center. He was employed by Cost Effective Coatings for several years and retired from there as shipping and receiving manager. Tom was previously employed by Grimm Industries and the former Dahlkemper Catalog Showroom.
He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church and a former member of St. Gregory R. C. Church. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting. He also enjoyed metal detecting. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother whose love of family was above all else.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Ann Marie (Miller) Ulrich, whom he wed on September 13, 1969; two daughters, Victoria S. Parker of Erie and Tracy A. Beckman (Brian) of Harborcreek; two brothers, Robert J. Ulrich (Pat DiLorenzo) of South Carolina and Ronald L. Ulrich (Betty Ann) of McKean; two grandsons, Emmett and Charlie Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
The Ulrich family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the entire staff of North East Community Nursing Services for their loving and compassionate care of Tom during his illness.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Tom will be held at a later date. An updated service schedule will be available at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com as details become finalized. The family suggests memorial contributions to either the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428, or to the ALS Association of N.W. PA, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek Township.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020