Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
American Legion
1917 Eastern Avenue,
Erie, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas William Austin Obituary
On Monday, September 2nd, 2019, Thomas William Austin passed away at the age of 72, in Wilmington, N.C. Tom was born and raised in Erie, Pa.

He is survived by eight children: Faith, Melinda, Bonnie, Thomas, Trevor, Jacob, Clarissa, and Fred, as well as his brother, Jack and his sister, Shannon. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by the death of his parents, Eunice "Harriet" Austin and William Roy Austin and his son, Steven.

Tom served two years as a proud Marine in Vietnam, and spent many years as a master upholsterer. In 2018, he reunited with his soulmate and mother of his first child. He married Wendy Courter on July 6, 2019 in Wilmington, N.C.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on September 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion: 1917 Eastern Avenue, Erie, Pa. Donations to the Legion will be taken on the day, and no other donations or flowers are requested.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.