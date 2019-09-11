|
On Monday, September 2nd, 2019, Thomas William Austin passed away at the age of 72, in Wilmington, N.C. Tom was born and raised in Erie, Pa.
He is survived by eight children: Faith, Melinda, Bonnie, Thomas, Trevor, Jacob, Clarissa, and Fred, as well as his brother, Jack and his sister, Shannon. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by the death of his parents, Eunice "Harriet" Austin and William Roy Austin and his son, Steven.
Tom served two years as a proud Marine in Vietnam, and spent many years as a master upholsterer. In 2018, he reunited with his soulmate and mother of his first child. He married Wendy Courter on July 6, 2019 in Wilmington, N.C.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on September 22, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion: 1917 Eastern Avenue, Erie, Pa. Donations to the Legion will be taken on the day, and no other donations or flowers are requested.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019