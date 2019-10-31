Home

Guerriero Funeral Home
1550 W 19Th St
Ashtabula, OH 44004
(440) 964-3062
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
1550 W 19Th St
Ashtabula, OH 44004
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Guerriero Funeral Home
1550 W 19Th St
Ashtabula, OH 44004
View Map
Thomas William Schmidt Obituary
Thomas William Schmidt, age 74 of Conneaut and formerly of Erie, died unexpectedly on October 29, 2019 at Conneaut Brown Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include his daughter Victoria (JD) Thompson, and son Vaughn Schmidt.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Guerriero Funeral Home, 1550 West 19th St. in Ashtabula, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Conneaut. Visitation will be on Friday, November 1st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at guerrierofuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019
