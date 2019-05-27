|
Thomas Wilson Smith, Sr., formerly of Saegertown, Meadville and Erie, departed this life for the next on Friday May 24th - surrounded by loved ones in his adopted home town of Clearwater, Fla.
Tom is survived by his adoring and devoted wife of 54 years, Joyce. Tom and Joyce were inseparable, living together as best friends and partners, building a wonderful life together, traveling the world and enjoying nothing more than each other - and their four loving children: Todd; Tammy, Tracey and Tommy. Tom's grandchildren include Kyle and Erika (Todd); Alyssa and Connor (Tammy); Stormi (deceased), Spencer, Sean (Tracey) and Hayden, Sullivan, Addison and Harrison. (Tommy). Tom had one great-granddaughter, Ripley (Kyle).
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frances and his sister, Patricia.
He is survived by brothers: Robert and Peter and, sisters: Kay and Judith.
