Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
802 North Fort Harrison Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33755
(727) 446-2375
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wilson Smith Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Wilson Smith Sr. Obituary
Thomas Wilson Smith, Sr., formerly of Saegertown, Meadville and Erie, departed this life for the next on Friday May 24th - surrounded by loved ones in his adopted home town of Clearwater, Fla.

Tom is survived by his adoring and devoted wife of 54 years, Joyce. Tom and Joyce were inseparable, living together as best friends and partners, building a wonderful life together, traveling the world and enjoying nothing more than each other - and their four loving children: Todd; Tammy, Tracey and Tommy. Tom's grandchildren include Kyle and Erika (Todd); Alyssa and Connor (Tammy); Stormi (deceased), Spencer, Sean (Tracey) and Hayden, Sullivan, Addison and Harrison. (Tommy). Tom had one great-granddaughter, Ripley (Kyle).

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Frances and his sister, Patricia.

He is survived by brothers: Robert and Peter and, sisters: Kay and Judith.

For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now