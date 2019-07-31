Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomasina Cacchione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomasina (Barletta) Cacchione


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomasina (Barletta) Cacchione, age 94, of Erie passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Fairview Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1924 in Patton, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Pandola Barletta.

A longtime resident of Erie, Thomasina was a member of St. Paul's RC Church and their Rosary- Altar Society. She loved being with family and enjoyed following the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cacchione.

Thomasina is survived by a son, Frederick Cacchione of Naples, Fla.; and two daughters, Grace Klemm and her husband James and Cindy Toscano and her husband Tony, all of Erie. She is the grandmother of Kimberly Gahring (Philip), Christopher Klemm (Bonnie), Kevin Klemm (Holly), Thomas Cacchione (Tina), Ashley Alleman (Ryan), and Philip Toscano (Brittany). Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren; Abbigail, Max, Dominic, Aidan, Isabella, Myla, Mallory, Avery, Riley, and Aubreanna. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews along with the Cionco family who raised Thomasina after the death of her mother.

Thomasina's family also would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Beth, for the wonderful care provided to their mother.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomasina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now