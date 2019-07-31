|
|
Thomasina (Barletta) Cacchione, age 94, of Erie passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Fairview Manor surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1924 in Patton, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Pandola Barletta.
A longtime resident of Erie, Thomasina was a member of St. Paul's RC Church and their Rosary- Altar Society. She loved being with family and enjoyed following the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cacchione.
Thomasina is survived by a son, Frederick Cacchione of Naples, Fla.; and two daughters, Grace Klemm and her husband James and Cindy Toscano and her husband Tony, all of Erie. She is the grandmother of Kimberly Gahring (Philip), Christopher Klemm (Bonnie), Kevin Klemm (Holly), Thomas Cacchione (Tina), Ashley Alleman (Ryan), and Philip Toscano (Brittany). Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren; Abbigail, Max, Dominic, Aidan, Isabella, Myla, Mallory, Avery, Riley, and Aubreanna. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews along with the Cionco family who raised Thomasina after the death of her mother.
Thomasina's family also would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Beth, for the wonderful care provided to their mother.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019