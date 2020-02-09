Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Boniface R.C. Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Boniface R.C. Church
Thora E. Bliley


1929 - 2020
Thora E. Bliley, age 90, of Greene Twp., passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ball Pavilion. She was born in Erie on July 16, 1929, daughter of the late Adolph and Minnie Harris Martin.

Thora enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved traveling with her husband, sisters, and sisters-in-law, watching old movies and playing weekly card games with her family. She was a 70 year member of St. Boniface R.C. Church, where she volunteered at the school and for the festival. She worked at the voting polls in Greene Twp. for 30 years.

Thora is survived by four children, Kathy Gonser (Gary), Richard Bliley, Andrew Bliley (Linda) and Betsy Bliley (Kathy); her twin sister, Dora Francis, and her sister, Thelma Burton; two sisters-in-law, Mary Shafer and Josephine Bliley; six grandchildren, Philip Pinzok (Jen), Matthew Pinzok (Beth), Kara Veltri (Michael), Jacob Bliley (Linda), Mary Bliley (Michael) and Henry Bliley; six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Eli, Emily, Vanessa,Vincent and Rocco; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; a great-granddaughter, Amelia; three brothers, Melvin, Howard, and Edward Martin; and one sister, Helen George.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held at St. Boniface R.C. Church, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Boniface R.C. Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16509, or Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
