|
|
Thurl G. "Bill" Sayre, age 90, of Harborcreek, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Indiana, Pa., on October 27, 1928, the son of the late Orville J. and Orpha M. Sayre.
He attended Trinity High School in Washington, Pa. and Wesleyville High School in Wesleyville, Pa. After high school, Thurl joined the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific Theater from 1946-1948. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). Upon returning from the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris M. Patterson. Thurl was employed at Erie Forge & Steel Co. for 38 years, retiring in 1990. Thurl, or Bill as he was known by friends and family, from boyhood, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was involved in woodworking, gardening, shooting sports, auto repair and fixing just about anything that could be fixed. He was a member of the State Police of Crawford & Erie County, a licensed amateur radio operator WA3CRS, and a fan of the real old time country music. He was a firm believer in the Sayre Family Motto: "Say and Do," which means if you say you're going to do something then make sure you do it. Also as it says in Matthew 7:12: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." As part of their evening ritual, Bill and Doris spent many pleasurable hours on the backyard swing watching birds and other wildlife in their backyard and woods.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Doris, in 2017, a son, Ronald G. Sayre, three brothers, Donald, Doyle and Denver Sayre, a sister, Wanda Seargeant, a son-in-law, John Rzodkiewicz, a stepbrother, Cloyde Sayre, a stepsister, Audrey Chambers, a stepmother, Margaret Sayre, and Mitzi, who was Bill's beloved beagle and died in February of this year.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond Sayre, Douglas Sayre, and Roger Sayre, a daughter, Darlene Rzodkiewicz, all of Erie.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Glenda Sayre (Robinson), of Wheeling, W.Va., Rebecca Sayre (Kubeja), Belinda Sayre (Flickner), Jessica Wachowiak, Johne Rzodkiewicz, Lacey Rzodkiewicz, and Faith Sayre, all of Erie. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Janelle Carlson, of Erie, Miranda and Tyler Robinson, of Wheeling, W.Va. and Hannah and Kaylie Flickner, of Erie.
No calling hours will be observed and a private service, with military honors, will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019