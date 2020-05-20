|
Thurman Barnett passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 19, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to the late Mellis and Mollie Barnett.
He was an electrician for 30 years before retiring in August 2000 from the IBEW Local 56. He enjoyed spending time with his family. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors on his land in Waterford and Canadohta Lake.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Barnett (Hugg), whom he married on August 21, 1993. Thurman is also survived by his sons Frederick (Joy) Barnett of Austintown, Ohio, Christopher Barnett of Erie, Kyle Barnett of Canadohta Lake, Ross Barnett of Waterford, Michael (Cathy) Barnett of Zanesville, Ohio, and Jerry (Shannon) Barnett of Zanesville, Ohio; his daughter Julie Kemp of England; his brothers, Junior (Wilda) Barnett of Shiloh, Ohio, and Lonnie (Phyllis) Barnett of Mount Gilead, Ohio; his sister Lonie Jones of Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Johnny Barnett; and his sisters, Cassie Rice and Katherine Kilgore.
Thurman's family would like to extend a "thank you" to Denny and the other Hospice staff for their services.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held for the family at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford with the burial following at Valley Cemetery in McKean. A public gathering will be held at a later date.
