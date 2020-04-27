|
|
Tiffanie Anne Nelson, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020, and now lives through the hearts of her children. She was born on September 17, 1982 to Renee and Donald Nelson.
Tiffanie was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School in 2002. She worked as a personal caregiver for several years. Tiffanie enjoyed life's simple pleasures; sitting by the fire with friends and family, kayaking, fishing and spending time with the people she loved. She will always be remembered as selfless and adventurous by everyone who knew her.
Tiffanie is preceded in death by her partner Donald Glover Jr., and grandparents Alice and Robert Williams, and Marian and Willie Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children Jacob, Keyona, Keymar and Namari Nelson, her partner Kenny Matteson, a sister Stephanie Nelson (Lauren Brown), a nephew Hody Al-Maliki, as well as several aunts, uncles, and friends.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2020