Tiffany T. Toler, 41, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Marquette Hospice House, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on July 30, 1979, a daughter of Deborah Cioccio Stewart and the late David Toler.
Tiffany graduated from Central High School in 1998. She worked in sales for many years and was beloved by her T-Mobile family. Tiffany lived passionately and loved her cats, movies, singing, and especially Halloween. Her smile, big heart, and wicked sense of humor will never be forgotten.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Jason P. Freed; one son, Henry Freed at home; her stepfather, James Stewart of New Mexico; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Peter and Karen Freed of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
