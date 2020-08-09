1/1
Tillie C. Wilcox
Tillie C. Wilcox, 76, of Greene Twp., Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the loving and devoted wife of Kenneth Wilcox for almost 55 years.

Tillie was born April 11, 1944, in Union City, Pa., the daughter of Mary Ann Trojak and Clyde Manross.

She was preceded by death by her parents, an older sister Patsy, and an older brother Jim, and is survived by an older brother Clyde Trojak (Lois).

She is also survived by her husband Kenneth and the three kids they raised: Kathleen Duryea (Kurt) of Centre, Ala., Brian Wilcox (Diana) of Peters Twp., PA, and Craig Wilcox (Molly) of Rockford, Ill. Survivors also include her nine grandchildren: Carlyle Duryea, Kendal Duryea, Brandon Wilcox, Olivia Wilcox, Carter Wilcox, Evan Wilcox, Mason Wilcox, Ellie Wilcox, and Levi Wilcox.

Tillie devoted her life to raising her kids with her husband and enjoyed many years of driving school bus for the Wattsburg Area School District. She was also a longtime member of the Waterford Baptist Church in Waterford, Pa., where she loved volunteering in the nursery department and was also the treasurer for many years. Tillie also enjoyed bird watching (and feeding) and rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A private funeral ceremony for immediate family will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Friends are then invited to a graveside service at Waterford Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. which will be officiated by Tillie's brother-in-law, Pastor Jeff Taylor. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tillie's name to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter – Erie Office, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
