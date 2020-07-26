1/1
Timothy Alan Grisier
1962 - 2020
On Monday, June 29, 2020, Timothy Alan Grisier, 58, from Kihei, Hawaii, passed away in Honolulu, with his life partner of 24 years by his side. Timothy was born on March 11, 1962, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He worked in the hotel industry at various Ritz Carlton Hotels and the Hyatt Regency Maui. Timothy loved to travel all over the world and enjoyed fine dining. He will always be remembered for his intelligence, creativity, affection, humor, love of animals, and kindness.

Timothy is survived by his life partner Michael, his mother Mary Ellen, his brothers Douglas and Richard, nephews Matthew and Kevin and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held in Hawaii and in Erie and he will be laid to rest on Maui at a later date. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Tuition Angels Fund, at 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
