Timothy Alan McFarland
1960 - 2020
Timothy Alan McFarland was called home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma.

He was born in Millcreek Township, on August 27, 1960, son of the late George and Doris (Hershey) McFarland.

He graduated from McDowell High School in 1978 and went on to Mercyhurst College in 1982, earning a dual degree in Criminal Justice and Environmental Studies.

Tim enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping with his family and sitting around the campfire. He also enjoyed woodworking and crafting. He was always the first to volunteer to help others. He was PTA president, an Eagle Scout, a member of The Order of the Arrow, taught Sunday School, and was active in the Kairos Ministry.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Benton) McFarland, and his son, Shawn McFarland, and sister, Lisa McFarland, all of Millcreek. He is also survived by special family, Kim and Doug Ell of St. Peter's, Mo. and their son, Brandon Ell of Fort Hood, Texas.

Due to Covid-19 no calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the care of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

The family would like to thank the staff at ASERA Care Hospice, especially, Laura, Heather, Cathy, Jen, and Paula, for all the love and care they gave Tim.

Memorials can be made to the Tamarack Wildlife Center or the ANNA Shelter.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
