Timothy Christian Gaadt, age 48, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born in Erie on September 12, 1971 to Thomas C. and Judith A. Washburn Gaadt. Tim graduated from Technical Memorial High School in 1990 where he played soccer, his first passion. He left Erie to pursue his professional golf career in Naples, Fla., where he worked at The Vineyards Country Club for the last 21 years.
Tim ABSOLUTELY LOVED golf. He loved his co-workers, the members and giving golf lessons to everyone from NFL stars to kids at his junior golf camp. He could carry on a conversation with a complete stranger and make them smile.
Tim will be greatly missed by his parents; his brother, Tommy; sister, Debbie and brother-in-law, Jim Dauer; grandfather, James E. Washburn; aunts, uncles, cousins; loving girlfriend, Kaylene Halberg; former wife, Cheryl Patton and her children, Amber and Josh Pettigrew; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter (yes, you read this correctly, he was a Great Grand Pop Pop).
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, George C. and Doris Gaadt and Betty Jane (Powell) Washburn.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. David Edmunds. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate, if you'd like, to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020