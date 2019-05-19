|
|
Tim Bohen of Lakeview Drive, Shelter Island, N.Y. died at the East End Hospice's Kanas inpatient facility on May 2nd from a stroke and complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Tim was born in Erie, Pa., on August 5, 1948 to the late Richard T. Bohen and Jeanne Shufflin Bohen Niedzielski. He attended St.Andrew's School, St. Mark Seminary High School and received a B.A. in Liberal Arts from St. Bonaventure University in May 1969. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Tullia Limarzi.
Tim worked his entire career for the State of New York and the City of New York fighting drug addiction and the crime it engenders. He and Tullia retired to Shelter Island in 2003.
Tim was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Anne Bohen McCuskey. He is survived by Tullia, his loving wife of 50 years, sons Benjamin (Peter DuBois) and Jeremy (Tara Merdjanoff) of New York, siblings Chris Niedzielski-Eichner (Phil), Maggie Bohen Barlow (Mark), Steve Bohen, Barb Niedzielski Sullivan (Joe), Bob Bohen, Terri Bohen (Joe Hanlin) and many nieces and nephews.
Tim is remembered by family and friends for his gentle spirit, his patience and generosity, his wide-ranging intelligence and sometimes-goofy sense of humor. He was a believer in the best of humanity and our capacity for peace.
Donations in Tim's memory may be made to MichaelJFox.org or EEH.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019