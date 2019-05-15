|
Timothy J. Connolly made his final outdoor journey on Monday, May 13, 2019. Tim battled Parkinson's Disease for more than a decade. He was born in Erie, on March 31, 1970, son of Daniel and the late Patricia Connolly.
Tim was a Tech Memorial graduate and was employed as a bricklayer and roofer. He was an avid outdoors man, his passions being hunting, fishing and sitting around the fire at camp. Tim especially enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as having a big heart and a great sense of humor. Fare thee well brother, friend; enjoy your happy hunting grounds.
In addition to his mother, Patricia, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Sean Connolly.
Survivors include his father, Daniel; six brothers, Daniel, Michael (Leanne), Colin (Dee), Gerald (Sandy) Padriac (Dawn) and Bryan (Kim); one sister, Kathleen; one sister-in-law, Tracy; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks goes to Ray and Brandon for all your help.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Road, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest PA K-9 Search and Rescue, P.O. Box 9853, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 15, 2019