Timothy J. Curley
1946 - 2020
Timothy J. Curley, 74, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Erie, on May 31, 1946, a son of the late Thomas J. and Jean E. Evans Curley.

Timothy graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1964 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked in the Hydro-mechanic Division at Zurn Industries for 35 years, retiring in 2008. Timothy was very active in the United Steelworkers Union at Zurn Industries. He enjoyed being a pilot, flying planes at North Coast Air. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Erie Motor Cycle Club. Timothy enjoyed traveling on many cruises with his wife Judy.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judith "Judy" Mann Curley; his brother, W. Hugh Curley, and his wife Gina, of Berthoud, Colo.; he two sisters, Susanne Moser, of, Indianapolis, Ind., and Emily Spano, of Erie; his three step-children, Deborah Ziegler, of Richmond, Va., Paul M. Tarasovitch, of Erie, and John R. Tarasovitch, of Seattle, Wash.; his grandson, Ryan Ziegler, his fiancée Danielle Whitford; his six great-grandchildren; his aunt Grace Merrow; many cousins in Morrisdale, Pa.; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
