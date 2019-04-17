|
Timothy J. Robison Sr., 58, of Erie, passed from this life on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home, with his wife by his side. He was born in Erie, on September 28, 1960, a son of the late, Thomas A. Robison Sr., and LeatriceJoy E. (Hicks) Robison.
For those of you who knew Tim, you knew him to be a force of nature, whether it was through his great love of his wife, children and grandchildren, or the mere joy of living his life to the fullest. He never tackled anything less than full throttle and he always wanted to extend his hand to helping others. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed landscaping. In his younger years, Tim was a volunteer fireman and enjoyed being an amateur Ham Radio Operator. He was a charter member of the West County Lions Club.
He married his wife of 12 years, Nadene, in September 2007, where they shared many happy years together before lung disease struck. On September 30, 2017, Tim began his second life with a gift of a double lung transplant. He was a strong fighter and his doctors referred to him as a miracle survivor.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Timothy (Jessica) Robison Jr. of Shinglehouse, Pa. and Geoffrey (Melissa) Robison of Erie; seven grandchildren, Noah, Elizabeth, Emma, Daisy, Gage, Korrine and Kylar; sister, Tammie (Kevin) Hildreth of Connecticut; brother, Thomas Robison Jr. of Erie; brother-in-law, Charles Foley of Erie; many aunts and uncles; several cousins; and an aunt special to his heart, Grace Sprull of Vandergrift, Pa.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic, Institutional Advancement – DV2, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195.
