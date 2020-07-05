Timothy J. "Tim" Weed, age 53, of Erie, passed away at home, on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Erie, on October 22, 1966, he was the son of Ted and Sharon Weed.
Tim loved his family, dogs, and the outdoors. He was an unwavering Pittsburgh Steeler's Fan.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kathy Trohoske, husband Greg; a niece, Nicole Trohoske; and a nephew, Ryan Trohoske.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16510, or to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
