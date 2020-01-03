|
On December 23, 2019, our beloved son, Timothy Joel Stearns, passed away at the age of 31. He was born on February 8, 1988, in Meadville, Pa., the son of Timothy and Dawn (Gilson) Stearns.
Joel graduated from General McLane High School in 2006, and graduated from Lincoln Electric Welding School in 2010. He served in the Boilermaker Apprenticeship Program in Local 1 Chicago, and worked as a Boilermaker. Joel owned his own screen printing business and owned an online store promoting American made products. He designed and built a prototype for a tool to be utilized in the Boilermaker industry and he was applying for a patent.
Joel was the beloved Daddy to his two beautiful daughters Lauren Elizabeth and Audrey Rose, whom he loved beyond measure. He is survived by his parents Timothy and Dawn Stearns, his brother Branden Stearns (Philadelphia), and his little sisters Reagan and Riley. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents Donald E. Gilson and Elizabeth Proper Muddiman. He is also survived by his great-uncle Larry and aunt Helen McClintock. He is also survived by the following aunts and uncles: Curtis and Tammy Gilson, Michael and Marla Stearns, John and Diane Bickle, Rhonda Seeley, Stephanie Seeley, Timothy and Geri (Stearns) Himes, and many beloved cherished cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Phyllis Stearns and uncle Dale M. Stearns.
Joel was known for his compassion and generosity, and his commitment to outreach programs for the poor and homeless. He will forever be remembered for his God given gifts: compassion, love, care free fun loving spirit, captivating laugh, his amazing sense of humor, and playfulness. His passion was his children—they were his joy, his love, his life, his everything.
He was loved beyond words, and will remain in our hearts forever. Joel, you are loved beyond measure.
Private services will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home in Edinboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the mission outreach program that was so dear to Joel's heart: online donations at www.bridgethegap.net. Checks may be made payable to: Bridge The Gap Urban Outreach. Online condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020