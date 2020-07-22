We are saddened to learn that Timothy John Dore' passed away in his sleep on July 13, 2020.

I remember Tim as one of the younger kids growing up in Millcreek on lower Strathmore. He and his siblings were all good kids and his Mom and Dad were pillars of the neighborhood and the community, including St. Julia's Church. There was always something going on and everyone got along even though we all had our moments and noone knew what would happen next- sneak into Huck's Pool, kipe a few pop bottles, swinging on Schuylers' vines at ravine, Nagle's Field and on and on.

Great childhoods for all of us and everyone got along and Tim was part of a lot of it all.

Tim obviously touched many lives in his 63 years and I am so glad to have known all the Dore's in those earlier years and towards when Tim was with Autoclave, a great local Employer, and he was ready for bigger and better things, which he achieved with great success in Houston.





As mentioned, Tim was a wonderful Family man, and musically talented as well.

He will be sorely missed as his passing was way too soon.

To everyone in Tim's Family, we send out our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to all of you at this time of Loss and Sorrow.



Tim will never be forgotten and will stay close to our hearts, and May he Rest in Eternal Peace.



Sincerely,



Norm and Patty Flick













