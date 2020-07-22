1956-2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce Timothy John Dore', 63, of Katy, Texas, died peacefully in his sleep, on July 13, 2020.
Timothy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 24, 1956. He was the eldest son of Eileen Ann Dore' and Thomas Joseph Dore'.
Tim graduated from McDowell High School in 1974. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Gannon University in 1998 while working and raising a family. He started his career at Autoclave Engineers in Erie, Pennsylvania and made the move to Houston, Texas to continue his career with MAN Energy Solutions as the Head of Business Development Reactors and Apparatus. Tim was married on August 29th, 1992 to Andrea Michelle Eccles. He was an active member in his community serving as a Neighborhood Representative, was President of the Cinco Ranch Homeowner's Association, and most recently was elected to serve on the board for the Municipal Utility District No. 7.
Tim was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing his guitars. His greatest joy was watching his children participate in their activities like motocross, cheerleading, and volleyball.
Tim was preceded in death by his father Thomas, and his mother Eileen.
He is survived by his wife Andrea, his children Christopher and Dominique, his sister Mary Patrice (Rick), his brothers Thomas (Pamela) and David (Chauncey), his youngest sister Joan and his nieces and nephews Aundrea, David, Gino, Patrick, Jonathan, and Katie.
A virtual service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. Central Time on Zoom with Pastor Emmanuel Jackson of Living Word Lutheran Church. The link to virtually attend is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4782989770?pwd=VmUvUmhQTGZLRitFQ0k3NjlTMThCQT09
Meeting ID: 478 298 9770, Passcode: Tim.dore
An in-person Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Memorial Donations in memory of Tim may be made to either of his favorite charities: The Greater Houston Disability Chamber of Commerce www.ghdcc.org/donate
or Journey Adventures www.journeyadventures.org
