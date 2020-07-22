1/1
Timothy John Dore
1956 - 2020
1956-2020

It is with deep sadness that we announce Timothy John Dore', 63, of Katy, Texas, died peacefully in his sleep, on July 13, 2020.

Timothy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 24, 1956. He was the eldest son of Eileen Ann Dore' and Thomas Joseph Dore'.

Tim graduated from McDowell High School in 1974. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Gannon University in 1998 while working and raising a family. He started his career at Autoclave Engineers in Erie, Pennsylvania and made the move to Houston, Texas to continue his career with MAN Energy Solutions as the Head of Business Development Reactors and Apparatus. Tim was married on August 29th, 1992 to Andrea Michelle Eccles. He was an active member in his community serving as a Neighborhood Representative, was President of the Cinco Ranch Homeowner's Association, and most recently was elected to serve on the board for the Municipal Utility District No. 7.

Tim was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing his guitars. His greatest joy was watching his children participate in their activities like motocross, cheerleading, and volleyball.

Tim was preceded in death by his father Thomas, and his mother Eileen.

He is survived by his wife Andrea, his children Christopher and Dominique, his sister Mary Patrice (Rick), his brothers Thomas (Pamela) and David (Chauncey), his youngest sister Joan and his nieces and nephews Aundrea, David, Gino, Patrick, Jonathan, and Katie.

A virtual service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. Central Time on Zoom with Pastor Emmanuel Jackson of Living Word Lutheran Church. The link to virtually attend is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4782989770?pwd=VmUvUmhQTGZLRitFQ0k3NjlTMThCQT09. Meeting ID: 478 298 9770, Passcode: Tim.dore

An in-person Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.

Memorial Donations in memory of Tim may be made to either of his favorite charities: The Greater Houston Disability Chamber of Commerce www.ghdcc.org/donate or Journey Adventures www.journeyadventures.org.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
on Zoom. The link to virtually attend is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4782989770?pwd=VmUvUmhQTGZLRitFQ0k3NjlTMThCQT09 . Meeting ID: 478 298 9770, Passcode: Tim.dore
July 23, 2020
RIP my friend; you'll be missed. My sincere condolences to the family.
Jose Graterol
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I remember Tim well from the neighborhood. As said before, his family was always a pillar in the neighborhood. Tim always had a smile, was kind and funny. Though I have not seen Tim for years, I surely remember him fondly. The last time I spoke with him was at my Dad’s funeral as he shared his beautiful story about my Dad. Such a kind person Tim always was. Blessings to his family and may they find comfort at this time.
Nancy Bird Blackwood
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Andrea, Dominique And Chris,
We will keep you in our prayers and send our love. I ask that our Lord God and Jesus Christ our savior wrap you in their love and give you peace in knowing that Tim is there with them. He will be waiting for you one day in eternity. As your hearts break here on earth know that God will fill you with peace in knowing that one day you will be with him again. I am truly so sorry for your loss and know that we are here for you in prayer and in body anytime you need us. Sending all of our love the Purvis Family ❤
Michelle Purvis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Tim always greeted me with a smile and kinds words whenever our paths crossed. He was amongst the kindest of coworkers I have ever come across. May the Lord cover his family with peace, comfort and grace. Rest in Peace Tim, you will be missed.
Lynn
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Marshall Parise
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marshall Parise
July 22, 2020
You will be missed very much. Many thanks & appreciation for all you did for Andrea, Dominique, & Chris. May your soul rest In peace.
Pamela Leichner
Family
July 22, 2020
We are saddened to learn that Timothy John Dore' passed away in his sleep on July 13, 2020.
I remember Tim as one of the younger kids growing up in Millcreek on lower Strathmore. He and his siblings were all good kids and his Mom and Dad were pillars of the neighborhood and the community, including St. Julia's Church. There was always something going on and everyone got along even though we all had our moments and noone knew what would happen next- sneak into Huck's Pool, kipe a few pop bottles, swinging on Schuylers' vines at ravine, Nagle's Field and on and on.
Great childhoods for all of us and everyone got along and Tim was part of a lot of it all.
Tim obviously touched many lives in his 63 years and I am so glad to have known all the Dore's in those earlier years and towards when Tim was with Autoclave, a great local Employer, and he was ready for bigger and better things, which he achieved with great success in Houston.


As mentioned, Tim was a wonderful Family man, and musically talented as well.
He will be sorely missed as his passing was way too soon.
To everyone in Tim's Family, we send out our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to all of you at this time of Loss and Sorrow.

Tim will never be forgotten and will stay close to our hearts, and May he Rest in Eternal Peace.

Sincerely,

Norm and Patty Flick






July 22, 2020
Condolences on your loss.I see Tim went to McDoowell as well s I did.Just want to say that all Trojans are family.
dion
July 22, 2020
A wonderful business partner and friend for so many years. Rest in peace old friend.
Claudia Orsos
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Friends since first grade, you are a good man my friend and I miss you immensely. I am a better person for having known you and look forward to seeing you again.
Tim Lashinger
Tim Lashinger
Friend
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dennis Renner
Friend
