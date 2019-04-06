|
|
Timothy Josef Krauza, 62, of Taft Place, Dunkirk died suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in his home.
Tim was born February 13, 1957 in Munich, Germany, the son of Casimir "Casey" Krauza and the late Margaret Magee Krauza.
Tim graduated from St. Mary's Elementery School, Cardinal Mindszenty High School (class of 1975), Alfred Ag & Tech and the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1980 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Tim has been a resident of Dunkirk his entire life. Tim acheived the rank of Eagle Scout, was a member of the Order of the Arrow and hiked the Philmont trail.
Tim was retired from the NY State Department of Transportation after over 30 years as a project manager and engineer. For the last several years, he has taken on the role of primary caregiver for both dad and Mike, whom he shared our home with.
Tim was a sportsman for all seasons. During the summer, he was an avid fisherman and boater who also found time to golf in his Thursday night league. During the winter months he bowled in the Thursday night league at Lucky Lanes. Tim spent considerable time on the Dunkirk Pier and pulling the handle on slot machines in Irving and Salamanca.
We will always remember Tim for his passion for anything Beatles, his gifts at Christmas, his uncanny knack to remember the address and phone number of every home we lived in, his luck at the casino, and his love of the outdoors, whether it be on the water, the golf course or taming the squirrels around the house.
Tim is survived by his father, Casey, and his brother Mike of Dunkirk, brother Greg (Jonelle) of Fredonia and his sister M Alison (Jeff) Burt of Jamestown. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Maggy (Jason) Rule, Molly (Jeremy) White, Matthew Krauza (Megan) , Tucker (Emily) Krauza, Nick Burt (Ashlyn) Rachel Burt (Andru) and Anna Jean Burt.
Tim was predeceased by his mother Margaret (Margie) Krauza on August 3, 2004.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk, NY. Calling hours will be held Sunday April 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2019