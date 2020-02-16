|
Timothy L. Gooley, age 76, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Erie, on January 28, 1944, he was a son of the late Thomas L. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Knoll) Gooley.
Tim was a 1963 graduate of Cathedral Prep and had attended Mercyhurst University. He worked as a technician in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).
Tim is survived by his daughter, Bethann Tome, husband John, of Millcreek; two grandchildren, Makayla Clair, husband Cameron, and Taylor Tome, all of Erie; and siblings, Geoff Gooley, wife Karen, of Erie, Angie Antolik, husband Tom, of Erie, and Patrick and Kevin Gooley, both of Arizona. Several nieces and nephew also survive.
Services for Tim will be private and at the convenience of the family. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
