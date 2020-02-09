Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Timothy OConnor


1955 - 2020
Timothy O'Connor, age 64, of Wattsburg, Pa., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He was born in Camp Hill, Pa., on June 19, 1955, a son of the late Azades E. and Catherine (Fischer) O'Connor.

Tim worked at EMTA as a Class A mechanic for over thirty years until he retired.

He was a model railroad enthusiast and enjoyed collecting and building model train layouts for many years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki O'Connor, a brother, Michael O'Connor, and his in-laws, Pete and Wilma Disque.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Meghan O'Connor-Yourkonis and her husband Walter, grandchildren, Michael Winiarczyk, McKenna Winiarczyk, Madeline Yourkonis, Will Timothy Yourkonis, Joseph Yourkonis, Christian Yourkonis, and Blake Dean, a sister, Patricia Harmon and her husband Don, and a brother, Harry O'Connor. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Burial will be private. Please send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
