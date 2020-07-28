Timothy Ryan Nather, age 60, of Erie, passed away at his residence, Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Erie on September 27, 1959, a son of the late Richard P., Sr. and Carol Ann Burns Nather.
Tim was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School and worked in production for Owens Brockway. He was often the center of attention, was vocal and spoke his mind. He was also very caring with a big heart. He had an inherent German stubbornness. Tim loved his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard P. Nather, Jr.
He is survived by his siblings, Tamara (Michael) Engle, Kimberly (Gary) Yurkewicz and Kevin (Denise) Nather; his good friend, Matt Kloss and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 W. 10th St. Erie on Wednesday, July 29 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Memorials in Tim's name may be made in care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Inc.
