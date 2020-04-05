|
Timothy Stephen Gallagher passed away on March 15, 2020 at his home in New York City, following a brief illness. For someone who lived loud and large, he managed to slip from this earth very quietly, with his family by his side.
Tim was born on July 3, 1960 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late John ("Jack") Patrick Gallagher and Dolores ("Dodie") Dalton Gallagher, who currently resides in Burlingham, North Carolina.
While growing up, he attended St. Jude's Church and Our Lady's Christian School; was a graduate of Cathedral Prep; spent a brief time living the life at John Carroll University, and then graduated from Gannon University with a degree in marketing. He owes the fact that his entire college experience ended with a degree to Carrie Nelson, who tried, most of the time, to be a good influence in their younger days.
Tim was the ultimate salesperson and earned many awards for sales production at various companies during his professional life. For the past 14 years, he worked for Kimball International Office Furniture as the District Sales Manager for the New York City area. While Tim had fun in every aspect of his life, he was serious about his work. As his son Keith recalled, Tim taught him how to act in a professional environment, how your reputation is all that you have, and that your word is your bond.
Tim is survived by his wife, Bernadette, his stepsons Keith and Nicholas Abrams, and his granddaughter, Delaney.
Tim married Bernadette when Keith and Nick were 12 and nine, respectively, and it was his deepest joy and greatest privilege to love them and help raise them like they were his own sons. Following Tim's death, Nick referred to him as his best friend. What dad would not be happy to hear that said by a son? In our youth, Mom liked to say Tim "deserved" to have children. That statement was usually said as more of a threat than a compliment. We can only hope that Keith and Nick gave Tim as many challenges as he gave our parents, because Tim really did deserve to be the dad of two boys. As much as Tim cared about Keith and Nick, he adored his new graddaughter and was very excited to be a grandfather.
Tim is also survived by his sister, Patty Gallagher Blaetz, his brother-in-law Pete Blaetz and their children Zach (Hunter), of Burlingham, N.C., and Jarryd of Raleigh, N.C., his brother Kevin, sister-in-law Heather, and their children Connor and Courtney, all of Montrose, N.Y. Growing up with Tim was an experience that you had to live through to believe. We will miss having him to blame for any family mishap since he has always been our go-to guy for anything that happened that our parents did not like; a role he righteously earned. We will truly miss Tim's ability to turn any family crisis into a comedic event and coin a term or catchphrase for it that would thereafter become part of the family vocabulary. It was always an experience for his nephews and niece to spend time with their uncle Tim, as he would enlighten them on life, as only he knew it. For those of you who knew Tim well, you can only imagine the wisdom he imparted to them throughout the years.
Tim is further survived by his aunts and uncle, Lani Reinwald, Mary and Dick Wygant and Joan O'Connor, and his many cousins, who have all played prominent roles in his re-telling the stories of his youth. Tim was a real Irishman at heart and his stories got better and funnier with age and re-telling.
In addition to his dad, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Marie Dalton and Roy and Jo Gallagher, his uncles Ed Dalton and Bob Reinwald, and his cousin Michael. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Silvia Ciotti, with whom he had a special and unique relationship.
In his 59 years on this earth, Tim gathered many good friends who are too numerous to name. He treasured his friendships and the good times with all of you. When faced with death, Tim expressed no regrets about his life. He had a great time.
It is a bit ironic that Tim often gave the impression that he thought the earth revolved around him and then the day after he died, not only was the entire city of New York shut down, the rest of our country followed suit shortly thereafter. Per Tim's wishes, there was no funeral. We are hoping to schedule a celebration of his life at a later date just to show him that he really was not in charge at all, we all just let him think that he was all these years.
Apr. 5, 2020