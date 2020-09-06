1/1
Tina Hewitt
1969 - 2020
Tina Hewitt, age 51, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Warren, Pa., on May 11, 1969. She is the daughter of Dolores Griffis Andersen of Girard and the late Robert P. Kerstetter who passed away in 2019.

Tina graduated from Linesville High School. She had worked as a Nurse's Aide at Pleasant Ridge Manor for 16 years where she loved her patients.

She enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling, gardening and car rides while listening to music.

Tina loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her mom, she is survived by her children, Shaun Ryan and Alex Morton, both of Florida and Terri Alexander and her husband Andy of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; her siblings, Robert Kerstetter II (Nora) of Conneaut Lake, Stephen Steider (Melanie) of Meadville, Daniel Cieloszyk (Christina) of McKean, Wendy and Kathryn Kerstetter, both of Georgia, and Brandy Bailey (Shaka) and Russell Weekley, all of Florida. She is further survived by her fiancé, William Borland of Girard; three grandchildren, Kylier, Kassidi and Kayonna; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when all her friends and family can be together safely.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.

Memorials may be made to Glenbeigh, 2863 OH-45 N, Rock Creek, OH 44084, or Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.
Your family remains in my thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort
Mark and Judy
September 1, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss . She is amazing and will never be forgotten ❤
Amy Parrett
Friend
August 31, 2020
God bless you in this time of grief. Trusting God will give you solace.
Valerie Jane TAYLOR
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
My condolences to Dolores, Robbie,Stevie, Danny, and Tinas children at this sad time. Aunt Dori Loves you and will always remember you and that laugh. You are loved by many. May you RIP.
Doris Aleksiewicz
Family
August 31, 2020
This candle is for my beautiful sister. I love you and will miss you so much.
Wendy Kerstetter
Sister
August 31, 2020
May you rest in peace sweet lady. You will be sadly missed & always loved
Jolene Griffis
Family
