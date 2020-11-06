Tina M. Colonna Riddle, 62, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born December 27, 1957, in Erie, a daughter of the late Rudolph Colonna and Betty Jane Fleeman Colonna Riddle.
Tina worked for the Erie School District as a Crossing Guard for many years.
Tina was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving companion, Michael Byerly.
She is survived by her daughter, Daina Burr; son, James Byerly; sisters, Cheryl Walsh (Tom) and Christine Trott (Leonard); brothers, Joseph Colonna (Patty) and Charles Riddle (Dr. Charlotte); and grandchildren, Hannah, Dominic, Kaitlynn and Kristina Ecker. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her best friend, Sharon Desser.
No calling hours will be observed. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502, is handling arrangements. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome. com.
