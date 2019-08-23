Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
1531 E. Grandview Blvd.
Erie, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
1531 E. Grandview Blvd.
Erie, PA
Tina M. Root-Halloran


1961 - 2019
Tina M. Root-Halloran, 57, of Erie, passed away on August 19, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on September 29, 1961, to the late Donald and Betty (Barabas) Root.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Dennis Root, a sister, Debra Root-Langdon, and her mother-in-law and close friend, Arlene Dietrich.

Tina worked as a zoo keeper at the Erie Zoo. She also enjoyed working as a personal care attendant for individuals with disabilities. She was an avid pet lover. Tina performed at the Roadhouse Theatre, Erie Playhouse, and guest hosted at Jr's Last Laugh Comedy Club.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Eric Halloran, Sr., her sons, Eric Halloran, Jr. (Kirby) of Erie, and Adam Halloran (Lucinda) of Cambridge Springs, Pa., nine grandchildren, Amsden, Alex, Harper, London, Judea, Prudence, Cillian, Penny Lane, and Layla, four sisters, Denise O'Neal, Patti Wigham, Lisa Berkheimer (Clyde) and Melissa Tokarezyk (Frank), all of Erie, and a loving sister-in-law, Robin Gilson (Bill).

Relatives and friends are invited on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1531 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association at CFAErie.org or to the Autism Society - Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1062 Brown Ave., Erie, PA 16502. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2019
